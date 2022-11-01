Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 5,281 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

