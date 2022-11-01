Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STERIS were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

