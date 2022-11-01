Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.94. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $227.36 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

