Stephens Inc. AR Has $515,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.48 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

