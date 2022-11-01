Stephens Inc. AR Has $553,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corning were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 74.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

