Stephens Inc. AR Has $553,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pentair were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

