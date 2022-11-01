Stephens Inc. AR Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,887,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWY opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

