Stephens Inc. AR Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 330,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

NBIX opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

