Stephens Inc. AR Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life Price Performance

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,163 shares of company stock worth $6,843,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

