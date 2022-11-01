Stephens Inc. AR Has $632,000 Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. Fox Advisors began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $998.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

