Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,221 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

