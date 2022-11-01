Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPG stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.