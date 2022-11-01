Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.