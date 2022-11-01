Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Garmin were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $148.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

