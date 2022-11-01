Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.