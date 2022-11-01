Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 230,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

