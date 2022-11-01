Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

WST stock opened at $230.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.