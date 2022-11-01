Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

