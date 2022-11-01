Stephens Inc. AR Sells 323 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.37. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $881.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

