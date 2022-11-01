Stephens Inc. AR Sells 692 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corteva were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

