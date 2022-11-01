Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,524 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital Price Performance

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.