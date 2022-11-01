Stephens Inc. AR Sells 911 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ingredion by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 169,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.