Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.