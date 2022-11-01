Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DFS opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

