StockNews.com Lowers Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRC stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.68. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 354,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 78,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.