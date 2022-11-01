StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

