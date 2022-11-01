Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Shares of SYK opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.