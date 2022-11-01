Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.