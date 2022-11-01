Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of TARO opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
