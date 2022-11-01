Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of TARO opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.