TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

