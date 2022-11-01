TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 142,980 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

