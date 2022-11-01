TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Price Performance
Global Payments stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Global Payments
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
