TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.