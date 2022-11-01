TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

