TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,267 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

