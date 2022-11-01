TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $397.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

