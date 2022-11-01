Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Teck Resources stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

