Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGLS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $978.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

