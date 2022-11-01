TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.75.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

