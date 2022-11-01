Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TDY opened at $397.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.78 and its 200-day moving average is $386.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

