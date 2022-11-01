Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

