The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

