The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

