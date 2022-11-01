Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 195.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Titan International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161,360 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Titan International by 36.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $939.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

