TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TuSimple to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of TSP stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

