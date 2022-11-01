Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $323.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.