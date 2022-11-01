Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

