Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 275,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

