Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $419.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

