UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.84% of UMH Properties worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

