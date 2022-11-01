Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,291 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

