Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Tennant worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE TNC opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
